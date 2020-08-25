Santa Barbara County urgency ordinance to add COVID-19 enforcement put on hold

A proposed urgency ordinance that would add “middle-level” tools to enforce Santa Barbara County public health officer orders regarding COVID-19 failed to gain enough support to come to a vote Tuesday at the Board of Supervisors hearing.
A four-fifths vote was required to approve the measure as an urgency ordinance, but the board was able to muster a simple majority vote to have the proposal brought back as a regular ordinance at a future meeting.
If it had been approved Tuesday as an urgency ordinance, it would have become effective immediately, but 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam and 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino both said they would not support it.
As a regular ordinance, it would require a first reading to introduce it, a second reading for the vote and, if approved, would become effective 30 days later.
Adam and Lavagnino both voted “no” on 1st District Supervisor Das Williams’ motion, seconded by 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, to have it brought back as a regular ordinance.
As proposed, the ordinance would have created Chapter 51 in the County Code and would make current as well as future public health officer orders for controlling COVID-19 become county laws that could be enforced by issuing citations with fines.
Assistant County Executive Officer Barney Melekian said the infraction citations would be used for the most egregious violations when education and persuasion hadn’t worked in preventing gatherings and convincing people to wear masks.
He said it would fall between the administrative-level remedies of cease-and-desist orders and injunctions and the law enforcement-level actions of misdemeanor citations and arrests.
All but two of the 12 members of the public who addressed the board were also opposed to the ordinance.
“I support this ordinance 100% because I listen to the experts,” said Terry King. “My question to the public is, what do we have to lose by wearing a mask in public?”
But some of those opposed to the ordinance said studies published on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization websites were inconclusive about the value of wearing masks.
“The key information you’re missing is the age of the people who die with COVID and did they have core morbidities,” said Petty Wilson, who claimed the recovery rate for people under age 45 is 98.8%. “People who are at risk for contracting COVID are those over 50 with core morbidities.”
Others questioned the timing.
“We need to be rewarding people, not becoming punitive at this point,” said Andy Caldwell, representing the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business.
Some said county government is exceeding its authority.
“I think this is extreme government overreach,” Terry Strickland said.
Some raised questions about the ordinance’s legality.
“This is not about protection,” said Laurie Punches. “This is about control. … It is an unlawful law. And every single fine … I’m going to fight it.”
Williams agreed the ordinance is about control, but he said it is about returning to local control.
“I feel it is a small price to pay for returning to a full society, where kids can go to school, where we can move about without fear,” he said.
Hartmann said everyone is “feeling COVID fatigue” and desperate to interact with one another, and the ordinance would address those who no longer want to comply with health officer orders.
“It’s something we would use with the greatest reluctance,” she said.
In opposing the ordinance, Lavagnino agreed that it was “significant overreach.”
“For me, the timing’s just difficult,” he said. “If this was brought to me in April, I might have had a different take on it. … We deal in trends, and the trends are down. … I think Santa Maria has shown that education and outreach works.”
Adam pointed out the Sheriff’s Office already has the ability to issue citations that come with a $1,000 fine.
“I think this is a well-intentioned but profoundly bad idea,” he said, noting that as a result of the response to COVID-19, Americans have lost a lot of their constitutional freedoms. “Hasn’t our freedom been impinged enough?”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.