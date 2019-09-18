Santa Barbara County wants its employees to get out of their cars and into mass transit or aboard a less polluting form of transportation to commute to their jobs, but also may give them the opportunity to work from home or on a different schedule.
The Clean Commute Program, approved Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors, will offer additional incentives to encourage employees to take advantage of other forms of transportation, teleworking and alternative schedules.
Some employees are already using some of the commuting options, but county officials hope to increase their numbers through an information campaign, expanded incentives and easier ways to sign up.
Goals of the program are to relieve traffic congestion and the demand for parking spaces, lower greenhouse gas emissions, reduce employees’ costs and related stress and improve employee recruitment and retention, according to a report from Maria Elena De Guevara, director of the Human Resources Department.
In addition to alternative work schedules and teleworking, which is being launched as a pilot program in two departments, the Clean Commute Program includes an expansion of the Transportation Demand Management two-day vacation bonus to all forms of clean commuting and the $10 pretax contribution to include the train and carpools.
Free parking will be offered for RideShare vehicles, special parking will be designated for vanpool, carpool and zero-emission vehicles and employee discounts will be offered on zero-emission cars and electric bicycles, De Guevara said.
Employees who don’t drive are currently offered a free ride home if an emergency arises, and that program will continue.
“Some [employees] do not want to carpool or take some other form of transportation because they’re not aware of the free ride home, which was already existing,” De Guevara said. “So we have some work to do [with] communication.”
To make it easier for employees to participate, internet, intranet and portal sites will be redesigned to give employees a “one-stop shop” for all the various commuting and work options, and updated and automated commuter forms will be available online.
Supervisors expressed concerns about some aspects of the program, including teleworking.
“We’ve talked about this before, but this area is ripe for fraud,” said Board Chairman and 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino. “It’s only going to take one person not doing what they’re saying to finish the program for me.”
He was concerned that employees might start out working hard, but over time would begin running errands or doing other personal tasks resulting in reduced productivity.
But 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said when she worked remotely she “was able to get more done because I wasn’t so tired from the commute.”
First District Supervisor Das Williams also saw that as a potential benefit.
“I think there’s an advantage to all this stuff that goes beyond the environment,” he said. “It’s because of a productivity bonus.”
But the decision to adopt the program was not unanimous, with 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam dissenting in the 4-1 vote.
“As you might expect, I think this whole thing is ridiculous,” Adam said. “Independence and freedom is why you have low participation.”