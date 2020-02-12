Santa Barbara County to seek $4M from state for homeless housing

Santa Barbara County will apply for approximately $4 million in state funds to provide housing and services to the homeless, including a program that could lead to permanent housing for some.

The Board of Supervisors authorized staff to apply for the money from California Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention program Tuesday as part of the administrative agenda, shortly before hearing a report on 41 homeless county residents who died in 2018.

Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention provides a $650 million block grant to be allocated among 44 continuums of care, 13 large cities and 58 counties.

“HHAP differs from other funding sources in that it requires proven approaches in addressing and preventing homelessness and requires [Continuums of Care] and local jurisdictions to engage in a thoughtful analysis to examine all resources currently deployed toward homelessness and gaps in housing and service delivery,” said George Chapjian, Community Services Department director.

The county will seek a little more than $2.1 million for the Santa Maria/Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care and more than $1.9 million for the county program.