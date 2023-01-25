Santa Barbara County will apply for a $6 million state grant to help clear out homeless encampments along lakes, creeks and rivers, although finding enough housing for the growing number of unsheltered individuals remains elusive.

In a unanimous vote, the Board of Supervisors authorized the staff to apply for the grant funds from the second round of California Encampment Resolution Funding as part of a countywide collaborative on Tuesday after hearing a report on the Current State of Homelessness.

Staff delivered the report on the eve of the annual Homeless Point-in-Time Count that assesses how many people are homeless at that point throughout the county and is used to apply for funds and distribute resources.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

