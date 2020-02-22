Santa Barbara County to launch electric fleet with purchase of chargers

Santa Barbara County will take its first step toward an all-electric light-duty vehicle fleet Tuesday if the Board of Supervisors approves a series of actions recommended by the General Services Department.
In March last year, the board directed that all new non-public-safety fleet vehicles purchased by the county to be electric and that staff develop incentives for employees to drive electric vehicles.
Rio Vista Chevrolet in Buellton won the contract to supply Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles, at $27,200 each after rebates, with 56 of the county’s gasoline-powered cars to be replaced this spring and summer.
The dealer also will offer discounts on electric vehicles to county employees, according to a General Services staff report.
On Tuesday, General Services staff will ask the board to approve the purchase of 71 electric charging stations, software, electric vehicle controllers and services from PowerFlex Systems LLC for about $500,000 and authorize the design and installation of the charging stations at a cost of $698,000.
The stations will be installed at the administration parking lot in downtown Santa Barbara and the Calle Real campus.
The board also will be asked to put up a $52,000 match for a $148,000 grant to install 16 charging stations at the Lompoc campus.
Supervisors are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Board Hearing Room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building at 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.
For more information about the meeting, visit https://www.countyofsb.org/bos.
This report was compiled by Mike Hodgson, associate editor for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. He can be reached at mhodgson@leecentralcoastnews.com.