Santa Barbara County to launch electric fleet with purchase of chargers

Santa Barbara County will take its first step toward an all-electric light-duty vehicle fleet Tuesday if the Board of Supervisors approves a series of actions recommended by the General Services Department.

In March last year, the board directed that all new non-public-safety fleet vehicles purchased by the county to be electric and that staff develop incentives for employees to drive electric vehicles.

Rio Vista Chevrolet in Buellton won the contract to supply Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles, at $27,200 each after rebates, with 56 of the county’s gasoline-powered cars to be replaced this spring and summer.

The dealer also will offer discounts on electric vehicles to county employees, according to a General Services staff report.

On Tuesday, General Services staff will ask the board to approve the purchase of 71 electric charging stations, software, electric vehicle controllers and services from PowerFlex Systems LLC for about $500,000 and authorize the design and installation of the charging stations at a cost of $698,000.

The stations will be installed at the administration parking lot in downtown Santa Barbara and the Calle Real campus.