Construction gets underway on Harry's House, an affordable housing complex for low-income seniors in Santa Ynez, in this photo from February 2022 provided by Rona Barrett Foundation. Santa Barbara County will conduct two workshops this month on housing needs in unincorporated areas.

Members of the public can sign up for workshops about the update of Santa Barbara County’s Housing Element to be held in both the North County and South Coast areas as well as on Zoom, the Planning and Development Department said.

The North County workshop is set for 6 pm. Wednesday, Nov. 16, in the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room in the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Administration Building at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria.

The workshop is free to attend, but those planning to participate should sign up in advance via Eventbrite. A link to Zoom registration will be emailed to those who have signed up.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

