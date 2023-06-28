Santa Barbara County plans to crack down on cannabis cultivators who fail to file taxable sales reports and pay their taxes in a timely manner by denying them business licenses.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment that will give operators 30 days past the end of each quarter, considered the delinquency date, to file those tax reports and pay the taxes owed.

Those with legal nonconforming status that fail to do so would be denied business licenses, and those already holding licenses that fail to comply would be denied license renewals.

Hartmann on 'bad actors'.jpg

Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann expresses concern about "bad actors" who are able to obtain cannabis business licenses and asks staff when that issue might be addressed in this screen shot from CSBTV's live stream of Tuesday's board meeting.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Oderman on 'bad actors'.jpg

Brittany Odermann, deputy county executive officer who oversees cannabis issues, says solutions dealing with so-called "bad actors" who obtain cannabis business licenses will be brought before the board later this year in this screen shot from CSBTV's live stream of Tuesday's Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting.
0
1
0
0
1