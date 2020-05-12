Santa Barbara County to ask governor for more discretion on reopening criteria

“My professional opinion, it doesn’t make sense to me either … especially given our demographics, our significant number of our population have significant underlying medical conditions as well as [being] above 65,” Do-Reynoso said.

She said she sent a letter to the California Department of Public Health asking the state to reconsider the metrics and noting the county currently has the ability to protect its health-care system as well as vulnerable populations.

“I received a very polite response to my email that said ‘thank you for sharing your local need and, unfortunately, we are unable to consider them at this time,’” Do-Reynoso said, adding most of her counterparts at other counties share her opinion.

“For the most part, I think all of us can meet the variance criteria except the [epidemiological] … it seems an insurmountable metric for the counties to achieve at this time.”

The letter points out the county’s population includes 15% over 65 years old, 6% with diabetes, 27% with hypertension, 5% with COPD, emphysema and chronic bronchitis, 13% with asthma and 23% who are obese.

All are underlying conditions that increase the likelihood of death for those who contract COVID-19.