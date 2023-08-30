Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to release another $1.82 million of funds already set aside to implement the new Workday platform that staff says will cut the number of software applications by half and integrate the rest into a unified system to make county operations more efficient.
The funds released by the vote Tuesday will be used to add four employees to the team that will implement and initially support the operation of the Workday program, bringing the total number of team members to 17.
Supervisors previously agreed to set aside $9.81 million for the Workday system, with $6.92 million budgeted for use this fiscal year, which will rise to $8.74 million with the new allocation.
The ongoing annual cost of the system is estimated at $4.8 million, in today’s dollars, through the 15-year life of the Workday subscription, county staff said in an update on the status of the project.
Nancy Anderson, assistant county executive officer, said that annual cost will be accumulated by an ongoing General Fund contribution of $2.75 million.
“So, yes, the county is implementing the new Workday system, and by doing so, we will unify our finance, our human capital and our payroll software into one fully integrated system,” explained Kyle Slattery, chief deputy controller and project manager.
“As a result of that, we’re going to retire the existing systems that we currently use in the county,” Slattery continued. “And this ultimately will provide that new countywide platform, the new heart and soul of how we do business here to help advance us into the future.”
Slattery said a study found the county has more than 99 applications currently in use, and over the course of the Workday contract, that number will be cut in half.
“Workday touches every department in the county,” said Chris Chirgwin, chief information officer, but he noted that will require a dedicated and trained team.
Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said she is a big supporter of the Workday effort.
“I’m having a hard time in my own mind getting a handle on how this is going to be different and better, especially given the investment,” Hartmann said, asking for an explanation.
“Right now … there are over 100 different systems, that are legacy systems, in the county today,” Chirgwin responded. “So you can imagine each one of those systems has its own database, it’s hosted either on premise or in the cloud.
“Systems are spread everywhere, and they’re not talking, they’re not sharing, they’re not collaborating,” he said. “And so by doing this, we‘re going to reduce those number of systems … to half.
“And we’re going to now have one database that’s going to be shared by HR, by auditor-controller, by all the departments that are involved, so that we can be a lot more efficient at how we run the internal operations of the county.”
As an example, Slattery said it takes more than an hour to prepare and submit the paperwork for travel reimbursement, but Workday will cut the process to a fraction of that time, giving employees more time to serve the public.
Implementation of the system will take place in three phases, based on functions, according to the staff report.
The financials portion is scheduled to go live in November, followed by human capital management and payroll in April and analytics in May.