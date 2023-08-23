An ordinance amendment that will add another fee to cannabis operations was approved Tuesday on a first reading by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and will come back at the Aug. 29 meeting for final adoption.

The amendment was approved on a 4-1 vote, with 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino dissenting, apparently over his objection to the cost of the service the new fee is designed to cover.

Under the new fee, cannabis operators who hold county business licenses would be charged 3% of the cost of renewing their state licenses, said Brittany Odermann, deputy county administrator who oversees cannabis regulations.

