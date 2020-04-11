Santa Barbara County supervisors will look at 2020-21 budget Monday through pandemic lens

The workshop will include a special-issue report on funding for libraries and an update on the Long Range Planning Work Program.

The recommended budget is scheduled to be released in May and presented to the board June 11 and 13 for adoption.

+2 Social distancing, business closures could last until November in Santa Barbara County depending on compliance Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam expressed concern over the economic impact the extended period of social distancing and business closures would cause, and said the board must have a policy discussion soon about how the county will balance protecting public health and preventing financial ruin.

County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato said revenues previously expected to meet operational needs appear at increasing risk of decline.

“The county faces potential and unpredictable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local economy,” Miyasato said. “We don’t know how long this will last, and the objective is to maintain current service levels to the extent possible while continuing to invest in priority projects and initiatives.”

Miyasato noted the preliminary budget is built with the main goal of continuing the essential services for response and recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, maintaining status quo funding as much as possible for departments and not expanding any areas of the budget.

The preliminary budget also will include strategies to help the county weather anticipated losses in discretionary revenues and will dedicate any leftover 2018-19 funding to boost existing reserves.