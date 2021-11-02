After hearing another round of public criticism about Santa Barbara County’s COVID-19 policies, albeit from just three people this time, the Board of Supervisors directed county staff to bring back a report on the threshold for ending the indoor mask mandate.
One public speaker criticized the vaccine, but two others focused on the mask mandate and called for it to end.
Fifth District Supervisor Larry Lavagnino asked what metric the Public Health Department has set for eliminating the mask mandate, and Public Health Department Director Van Do-Reynoso said a daily case rate of six per 100,000 for two weeks would be reasonable.
She said currently, the county’s daily case rate stands at nine per 100,000.
When Lavagnino asked why that threshold was chosen, Do-Reynoso said that level would indicate the widespread transmission in the community has lessened.
She said that would be important with the winter holidays approaching and more activities taking place indoors.
Her responses ultimately led to Lavagnino asking for a report on optional thresholds with the reasoning behind them at next week's board meeting.
Lavagnino also said the county should celebrate reaching a vaccination level of 79% of eligible residents, although a slide presented by Do-Reynoso showed the level at 70.2%.
Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg pointed out that when the county begins vaccinating children age 5 to 11, the number of eligible residents will go up 10%, and therefore the vaccination rate will drop 10%.
So, he said, it would be wiser to look at the rate for all county residents to determine how widespread the virus is.
“If that’s 60% [vaccinated], then we still have 40% that’s very susceptible [to the disease], and that’s very concerning,” Ansorg said.
But Lavagnino said at some point, the number of vaccinations is going to level off and asked what would happen if the county couldn’t reach a 90% vaccination rate.
“Are we talking another year with masks, another two years with masks?” he asked. “We’ve got to give people some kind of goal. … I’m starting to feel the dial-down of the emergency, but I don’t feel the dialing down with how we’re dealing with it.”
During public comment, one speaker threatened a citizen’s arrest of Do-Reynoso and Ansorg because he and others with medical exemptions from the mask mandate are being denied entry into everything from government buildings to restaurants, which he said was discrimination.
“We’re being forced out of society,” he said, adding that their pleas had been ignored by supervisors as well as Do-Reynoso and Ansorg.
That prompted 1st District Supervisor Das Williams to ask Chairman and 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson for some accountability for allowing such comments to continue, saying “we just listened to a threatened coup” and the forum has “outlived its usefulness.”
Nelson responded the reason he kept the COVID-19 report on the agendas “is to give the public an opportunity to speak on this item,” although he said he didn’t agree with all they said.
“I believe if we didn’t have this item, they would be speaking [about it] in general public comment,” Nelson said, later adding, “There’s a level of frustration in the public, and to have this forum is important.”
Two of the speakers did return during public comment to address the issue again.