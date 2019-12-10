Flavored tobacco products will be banned from stores in the unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County if the Board of Supervisors gives final approval of an amended ordinance introduced Tuesday.
Supervisors voted 4-1, with 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam dissenting, to introduce the ordinance that targets vaping products but also would extend to long-accepted menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars like Swisher Sweets as well as small inexpensive packs, discounted products, coupons for discounts on products and mail-order delivery.
Adam indicated he would not support the proposed ordinance amendment because it extended beyond vaping products to products that have traditionally been legal, like mentholated cigarettes.
“I think this is a bit of an overreach,” Adam said, adding that if the amendment was just about vaping, he could probably support it. “But this goes off into some areas that are traditional and legal, so I don’t think I can support it in its present form.”
“I don’t think we’re trying hard enough to enforce something that’s already illegal,” he added later, referring to stores selling tobacco products to people who are under age 21.
Adam also pointed out the ordinance amendment did not address cannabis vaping, but he offered alternative language that would narrowly limit the proposed ban to flavored vaping products that didn’t win board support.
The ordinance is expected to return on the administrative agenda, consisting of items usually approved together in a single vote without discussion, at the Dec. 17 meeting of the board.
If approved at that meeting, the ordinance would become effective 90 days later, or on March 17.
Van Do-Reynoso, director of the County Public Health Department, said that during the 90-day period staff would visit every tobacco retailer in the county’s jurisdiction — a total of 64 stores — to advise them of the coming ban.
In a presentation to the board, Shantal Hover, coordinator of the Public Health Department’s Tobacco Prevention Program, said tobacco companies are packaging and marketing vaping devices, refillable pods and flavored vaping liquids in a direct attempt to appeal to youths in an effort to create lifelong addicts.
“This is predatory marketing to our youth,” she said, showing images of product packaging imitating such products as toaster pastries, ice cream and apple juice, and said products have been also made to look like gummy candies and peanut butter cups.
She also displayed vaping devices designed to be difficult to detect — one that looked like an Apple watch that actually displayed the time — and said they are disguised in hoodies and gloves so students can vape undetected while in class.
Hover said the pod that supplies product to the highly popular Juul device holds the equivalent of 41 cigarettes, and she claimed youths smoke one to four pods per day.
More than 30 people spoke during the hearing, the vast majority supporting the proposed amendment, including several children, with quite a few holding up signs asking the board to approve the proposal.
“These cigarette companies are profiting off our babies, our children,” said Sholeh Jahangir, a Goleta Union School District trustee. “That’s not a scare tactic, that’s the truth.”
Jahangir added her mother was a chain smoker who died from complications of her addiction and said, “I don’t want my child to die like my mother did.”
Paul Pasternak, a special education teacher at Cabrillo High School, displayed vaping devices confiscated at the school, including one almost indistinguishable from a yellow highlighter pen.
“I have noticed students [who vape] more irritated, unfocused and now less motivated. Their only motivation is getting that next nicotine hit,” he said, adding one student went to the restroom to vape, returned to his seat and passed out, disrupting the entire class.
Only a few people, including a couple of retail store owners and employees, opposed all or portions of the amendment.
Shop owner Isis Dominguez said staff was not giving the board the full facts, saying all the companies with deceptive packaging had been sent cease and desist letters from the state and had changed their marketing.
“If you came into my store today, you would not see a single one of these (vaping) products,” she said.
But the majority of the board wasn’t swayed.
“This is a scourge, and it is a stealthy one,” said 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, who said she had been unaware of the vaping crisis in schools and was reeling from what she had heard. “This kind of trickery to lure children and others into addiction so others can profit is unconscionable.”