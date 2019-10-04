Members of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will consider giving themselves a raise, hear a report on industrial hemp and consider recommendations regarding the 2020 census when they meet Tuesday in Santa Maria.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the Board Hearing Room of the Joseph Centeno Administration Building at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria.
County Human Resources Department staff is recommending a 3% increase in supervisors’ salaries, based on the Consumer Price Index for the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim area.
Additional increases are recommended to supervisors’ car allowance and the county’s health insurance and pension contributions, but board members will also contribute an increased amount to their health insurance premiums.
If the board approves the recommendations, supervisors' annual base salaries will rise to $100,247, with another $1,850 allocated to the board chairman for additional duties.
A report from the agricultural commissioner on the current status of federal and state hemp regulations as well as hemp cultivation in California will be presented to the board, but the only action recommended is to receive and file the report.
Agriculture and government officials have discussed hemp as a potential new crop for county farmers, and a few have expressed interest in it.
While the federal government is moving forward on allowing hemp cultivation, regulations have not yet been implemented, according to the report.
The state is also working on regulations for hemp cultivation and intends to submit a production plan to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for certification next year.
You have free articles remaining.
Although 20 California counties have specifically passed ordinances allowing hemp cultivation -- 342 farmers have registered to grow it and 21,000 acres are already under cultivation -- only universities and colleges are allowed to grow it for research.
In Santa Barbara County, 10 growers are cultivating hemp at 21 sites for that purpose.
Supervisors also will consider a report from the County Executive Office on plans to reach and count every county resident during the 2020 census set for April 1.
The number of residents counted in the census determines not only the number of representatives the state is entitled to, but it also is used for redistricting at the state and local level the following year and is the basis for allocating funding.
According to the report, for every person who is not counted, the amount of federal funds provided to the county for services will be cut by about $2,000 per year.
Because the census is only conducted every 10 years, the county will have to live with that funding level for a full decade, so there is a major push to be sure every resident is counted.
County officials are facing a number of barriers to that, including that a proposed citizenship question may prevent illegal aliens from responding, areas under intense housing pressure make finding residents difficult and the fact that most responses will be collected online means those without internet access or computer literacy may not respond.
The report offers several strategies for overcoming those and other barriers.
Residents who can’t attend Tuesday’s meeting can link to live streaming by County of Santa Barbara TV through the supervisors' webpage at www.countyofsb.org/bos or watch it on YouTube.