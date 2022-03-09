With a looming deadline to send a response to the presiding judge of Superior Court, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors wholly disagreed with all four findings in a grand jury report on idle oil wells but decided to analyze the four accompanying recommendations rather than reject them outright.
But the decision wasn’t unanimous, with 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart and 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson dissenting in the 3-2 decision on the item that was part of the administrative agenda but was pulled for discussion by Nelson and a member of the public.
In its report, the grand jury found the health and environmental risks from idle wells are not being adequately addressed; the county is too understaffed to adequately monitor idle wells; code provisions requiring drilling equipment and derricks to be removed are not fully enforced; and the county may face financial liabilities from inadequate monitoring.
The proposed response crafted by county staff rejected those findings, and the board majority ultimately went along with that recommendation.
The grand jury then recommended supervisors direct the Planning and Development Department to identify health and environmental risks and determine actual and potential fiscal labilities from idle wells in annual reports to the board.
It also recommended supervisors direct Planning and Development to maintain enough trained personnel to staff the Petroleum Unit of its Energy, Minerals and Compliance Division and to enforce County Code requirements for removing equipment and derricks from idle wells.
The proposed response prepared by staff said none of the recommendations would be implemented.
First District Supervisor Das Williams, who as a member of the state Assembly authored AB 2729, which updated regulations regarding idle and abandoned oil wells, said he found himself in a difficult position.
“I don’t necessarily, with all certitude, disagree with the staff’s position,” Williams said. “The county is not the primary regulator. We’re not even the secondary regulator. We’re the tertiary regulator.
“I’m still left with the overriding question: Isn’t there something more we can do?”
But 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino pointed out that, as Williams said, regulating old oil wells is not the county’s job.
“I don’t want to get into a job that’s someone else’s responsibility,” Lavagnino said, noting taking on other duties comes with additional costs and liabilities.
Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson pointed out some of the wells are over 100 years old, and there is a process in place and a fund for addressing orphaned and idle wells.
Hart agreed with Williams, however.
“This response is not adequate, in my mind,” Hart said. “This doesn’t answer those questions that remain in my mind.”
Given that March 21 is the deadline to respond to the grand jury report, the board finally decided to say the recommendations required further analysis, which the county will have to accomplish in about three months to comply with the grand jury requirements.