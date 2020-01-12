Santa Barbara County supervisors to hear consultant’s evaluation of CEO’s office Tuesday

The first report in a consultant’s evaluation of Santa Barbara County government departments will be delivered to the Board of Supervisors when they meet Tuesday in Santa Barbara.

Supervisors are also scheduled to receive the annual update on Child Welfare Services’ performance, improvements, challenges and systemic issues from the Department of Social Services.

Revisions to the retail cannabis storefront permit and license procedures are expected to receive final approval as part of the administrative agenda of items usually OK’d in a single vote without comment unless pulled for discussion.

The board is also expected to assign supervisors as representatives to various boards, committees and commissions and to set the Jan. 28 meeting for a public hearing on three appeals filed over the Planning Commission’s Nov. 20 approval of the Strauss Wind Energy Project conditional use permit and variance.

Back in May 2019, the county contracted with KPMG consultants to evaluate the county’s 21 departments over a four-year period in an effort to improve efficiency, effectiveness and the delivery of services to the public.