Santa Barbara County supervisors to consider permitting, regulating home kitchen operations

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will be asked whether microenterprise home kitchens should be allowed and regulated or left as illegal operations when it meets Tuesday morning in Santa Maria.
Supervisors also will conduct a public hearing on three appeals of the Planning Commission’s approval of the Strauss Wind Energy Project near Lompoc and will hear a report on cannabis compliance, enforcement and taxation issues.
State laws that became effective last year created a new category of food facilities, known as microenterprise home kitchens, in the Retail Food Code and gave counties the ability to “opt in” via a resolution or ordinance allowing their operation.
As the entity responsible for enforcing food safety laws, the county’s decision to allow and regulate their operation would apply to all cities within the county, whether or not they choose to opt in.
Microenterprise home kitchens, which are different than the cottage food operations already permitted, would allow individuals to prepare and serve a wide range of foods, according to a staff report from the Public Health Department.
That would include foods classified as potentially hazardous because they require specific temperature and time controls to prevent the growth of bacteria, including soups, casseroles and dishes prepared with meat, poultry, fish and dairy products.
A microenterprise home kitchen could prepare food for delivery, pick-up or consumption on site but not for wholesale, with a limit of 30 meals or their equivalent in a day and no more than 60 meals or equivalents in a week.
However, as the regulating agency, the county could specify the types of foods and reduce the number of meals allowed, based on the kitchen in question.
Microenterprise home kitchen operators would have to prepare and serve meals on the same day, pass a food handler training course and be limited to a maximum of $50,000 in annual gross receipts.
The state law makes microenterprise home kitchens an allowed residential use, thus making them exempt from county and city zoning laws.
According to the staff report, commercial home kitchens are currently operating throughout the county with and without permits from County Environmental Health Services.
The county has about 300 permitted or registered cottage food operations, 39 of which are inspected by Environmental Health Services, but two surveys of Facebook Marketplace found multiple listings for home-cooked food sales, apparently operating without any permits or inspections.
The staff is asking the board to either direct the preparation of County Code amendments to permit the operation of microenterprise home kitchen operations or to take no action, which would leave illegally operated home kitchens unregulated.
Supervisors will consider three appeals filed over the Planning Commission’s Nov. 20 unanimous approval of the commercial-scale Strauss Wind Energy Project in the hills 4 miles southwest of Lompoc.
The project involves 29 wind turbine generators up to 492 feet tall that would produce up to 98.14 megawatts of electricity, a 5,000-square-foot operations and maintenance building and 7.3 miles of overhead transmission lines.
Planning and Development Department staff is recommending denial of the appeals and approval of the project.
Supervisors also will receive an update on cannabis land use permitting, business license activity, enforcement actions, tax receipts and state licensing activity for the first quarter of the 2019-20 fiscal year.
The report from the County Executive Office staff will include goals for the upcoming quarters of the fiscal year.