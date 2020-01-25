Santa Barbara County supervisors to consider permitting, regulating home kitchen operations

+2 Community opposition blocks Aegis drug treatment clinic from opening in Vandenberg Village A clinic that’s been helping people kick their afflictions in Santa Maria since 1998 has withdrawn its application to open another treatment c…

Microenterprise home kitchens, which are different than the cottage food operations already permitted, would allow individuals to prepare and serve a wide range of foods, according to a staff report from the Public Health Department.

That would include foods classified as potentially hazardous because they require specific temperature and time controls to prevent the growth of bacteria, including soups, casseroles and dishes prepared with meat, poultry, fish and dairy products.

A microenterprise home kitchen could prepare food for delivery, pick-up or consumption on site but not for wholesale, with a limit of 30 meals or their equivalent in a day and no more than 60 meals or equivalents in a week.

However, as the regulating agency, the county could specify the types of foods and reduce the number of meals allowed, based on the kitchen in question.

Microenterprise home kitchen operators would have to prepare and serve meals on the same day, pass a food handler training course and be limited to a maximum of $50,000 in annual gross receipts.

The state law makes microenterprise home kitchens an allowed residential use, thus making them exempt from county and city zoning laws.