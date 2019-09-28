An analysis of options for separating law enforcement and fire protection dispatch services will be considered by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors when it meets Tuesday in Santa Barbara.
Separating the services would allow law enforcement dispatchers to concentrate on that aspect and would provide all the county’s fire agencies, which already cooperate extensively with a single dispatch service able to coordinate various departments.
It would also provide a redundant public service answering point to the primary one the Sheriff’s Office operates at the existing dispatch center, so if a regional disaster put the primary system out of commission, the backup point could take over.
Staff is recommending the construction of a new regional fire communications facility at the Santa Ynez Airport over an expansion of the existing Emergency Operations Center to accommodate the facility.
The recommended option would cost about $2.1 million more than expanding the EOC, although the estimates do not include an additional expense that would likely be incurred with the EOC expansion, according to a staff report to the board.
There are advantages and disadvantages to either option, but a facility at the Santa Ynez Airport would offer a number of benefits the staff believes would outweigh the additional cost.
In addition to lower construction costs, expanding the EOC has the advantage of being close to County Fire Department Headquarters, Fire Station 19 and county information technology resources as well as access to generators and a continuous power supply.
But the EOC location lacks the geographic separation from the existing dispatch center the county is looking for, and building a fire dispatch center there could lead to disruptions in EOC operations in a major emergency, the staff report says.
The EOC site is also not close to affordable housing, which county officials see as an important factor in attracting and, more importantly, retaining quality dispatchers.
Locating a regional fire communications facility at the Santa Ynez Airport would require construction of a new building, resulting in that extra $2.1 million in cost, and it could run into conflicts with Federal Aviation Administration regulations.
But on the plus side, it is centrally located, creating a geographical separation from the primary public service answering point and thus providing redundancy, and it is adjacent to both County Fire Station 32 and the U.S. Forest Service firefighting facility.
It is also closer to affordable housing, which would make it easier to retain dispatchers, and the South County fire protection agencies support the location.
Ongoing communication system costs are expected to increase by about $2.4 million regardless of which option is chosen, but contributions from partner agencies are expected to cut that down to about $1.1 million, according to the staff report.
If no other source can be found, the Fire District has enough funds available to cover the cost, but since it will be two years before a regional fire communications facility can be developed, the staff will have time to find other funding options.