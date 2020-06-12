Santa Barbara County supervisors take first step to address racial inequality

“This is nothing new,” he said. “And what are we going to do … to start to really get at the structure?”

Brown responded to three demands he said were mentioned in the public comments and in many letters he has received, the first being to update the Sheriff’s Office use-of-force policy to emphasize de-escalation.

He said the department’s policy discusses the sanctity of human life, calls for deputies to use discretion, addresses reasonableness and necessity of using force and says deputies have a duty to intercede if they see another deputy using excessive force and to report that.

A second demand was to not quarantine County Jail inmates returning from court or meeting with attorneys.

Brown said following the COVID-19 outbreak, the Sheriff’s Office took steps to protect inmates and staff by placing returning inmates in a special section for 14 days.

But when the courts began reopening, that stopped. Instead, every inmate was issued N95 masks and required to wear them when going to court or meeting attorneys, who also were required to wear masks.

The third demand was to reduce jail admissions by redirecting those taken into custody to mental health and substance abuse programs.

“We have been a leader in this area for many years,” Brown said, citing the formation of the Sheriff’s Behavioral Unit, required crisis intervention training, the formation of three co-response teams consisting of a deputy and a mental health professional and creation of the Crisis Recovery Engagement Diversion Stabilization Center.

