Santa Barbara County supervisors support protests, decry violence, call for change

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday called for an end to systematic racism and supported peaceful protests in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.
Before starting their regular meeting, supervisors commented on protests in three county communities and major cities nationwide that followed Floyd's death at the hands of police on May 25.
Board Chairman and 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart said it's “important to say [aloud] that ‘black lives matter,’ a simple truth that should not be hard to say,”
“Addressing structural racism requires hard work and serious attention from all of us,” Hart said. “In the coming weeks and months, I’m committed to being the best listener and ally that I can be.
“I’m committed to learning from and leading with the communities that are most affected by systemic racism in our community.”
Hart pledged to collaborate with justice agencies as well as fellow supervisors to "confront racial disparities in our criminal justice system.”
Referring to weekend demonstrations in Santa Maria, Isla Vista and Santa Barbara, Hart noted they were peaceful and nonviolent and he urged people to support one another.
Sunday's protest in Santa Maria began as a peaceful one, but escalated when individuals who arrived later in the evening ignored the focus of the protest, vandalizing the Town Center and setting a fire in the street.
“My heart goes out to all who are grieving during this time," Hart said. "We need to be here for each other.”
Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann related a story about her grandson, who is black, being exhilarated after walking 3 miles from the Buellton Recreation Center back to her home one night.
Hartmann recalled how she and her husband had mixed reactions, aware of the risk he took as a young black man walking through strange neighborhoods at night.
“I realized that the stab of fear I felt at that moment is what black families experience every day when their children venture out,” she said. “For people of color, risk of fear, confrontation and violence lurks in the ordinary everyday activities I just take for granted.”
Hartmann said recent deaths of black people can’t be dismissed as isolated acts by a few rogue officers, nor can the blame be fully laid on law enforcement.
“We have to make this a turning point in our country,” Hartmann said. “And it starts with all of us taking some responsibility and acting on what we can do.”
First District Supervisor Das Williams recalled the anger he felt as a “brown man” growing up in Santa Barbara County and how he channeled that anger into working to make systemic changes.
He urged young people of color not to become disheartened by “that feeling of being seen, or unseen, in an inaccurate or jaundiced way. … And I call upon the young people of Santa Barbara [County] to bring that [emotion] to systemic change whatever way you can.”
He later added, “I just want to say to our local black community, I see you, and we need you.”
Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said he agreed with his colleagues and asked demonstrators not to take out their anger on all law enforcement officers.
“I also have a son that’s standing at the state Capitol right now,” he said. “And when bricks are getting tossed your way and urine bottles — and this is just a kid that’s trying to feed his family and do the right thing — I just want young people to understand as well, your message gets lost the minute you resort to violence.
“So, as much as I stand with those people that are horrified at what they saw on that tape, lashing out at people that are there trying to protect us is not the answer.”
Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam said at his house, discussions have been focusing on the videotape of Floyd’s death, trying to resist the temptation of thinking that’s the whole story and waiting for justice to take its course before reaching a conclusion.
“At the same time I’m reserving judgment to some degree, it’s obvious — pretty obvious, with an asterisk — what we can see in that tape, and that is, to quote supervisor Lavagnino, horrifying,” Adam said.
He said he also understands people’s need to protest.
“We have to separate those people who are honestly protesting from those using it as a pretext to go out and engage in destructive behavior. … We can’t have that in our society,” Adam said.
“While protesting has a high value, burning and looting and destroying other people’s lives … that just can’t be tolerated.”
