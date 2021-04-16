Back to normal Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will return to its regular schedule of meetings next week. Supervisors are slated to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday. An agenda and supporting documents are available at https://santabarbara.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx#current.

Revenue from cannabis taxes over and above what’s needed for enforcement and administration of the regulations will be used to cover at least part of expansion requests that were unfunded in the preliminary 2021-22 Santa Barbara County budget.

Friday afternoon, after three days of budget workshops, the Board of Supervisors provided staff with a list of the proposals each member would support spending some $19.5 million in cannabis taxes on, along with $111,000 of General Fund money that had yet to be allocated.

They all generally supported classifying up to 75% of the excess cannabis revenue an ongoing source, provided a reserve equal to 25% of the total is set aside, but they didn’t all necessarily favor implementing that this year.

Rather, it appeared they just wanted certain unfunded needs covered, whether they were ongoing or one-time expenditures.

Although there were some variations in individual lists, they all seemed to support the District Attorney’s Office coordinator for the Electronic Suspected Child Abuse Reporting System at $124,600, the Planning and Development Department’s enterprise leader at $74,000 and two people for the Probation Department’s pretrial supervision program at $240,400.

They also supported the Public Defender’s Office request for one staff member for each of the IT and fiscal departments at $118,600 and $112,000, respectively, and additional body-worn cameras plus a person to manage them for the Sheriff’s Office at an ongoing cost of $313,000 and a one-time cost of $130,000.

While they also supported $219,400 for an additional person for cannabis tax collection and compliance in the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office, they balked at spending $350,000 in one-time expenses plus more than $1.07 million in ongoing costs to add another six-person cannabis compliance team for the Sheriff’s Office.

First District Supervisor Das Williams said the county should hold off on that, while both 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino and 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart suggested adding one deputy to the existing compliance team instead.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox! Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers Click to Sign up!

The board also supported expanding the Behavioral Wellness Department’s assisted outpatient treatment program at an unspecified cost.

Other proposals that came up included implementing the state Voter’s Choice Act, which Clerk-Recorder-Assessor Joe Holland said would have a one-time cost of $755,000 and ongoing costs of almost $1.2 million.

Hart and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann favored that transition, but it didn’t win additional support, with 4th District Supervisor and Chairman Bob Nelson saying he wanted to know more about it before committing to it.

Hartmann and Williams supported spending $25,000 on a joint feasibility study of forming a public bank with several other counties, and Williams asked to have a feasibility study for county-developed affordable housing for employees, but neither gained much support from the rest of the board.

Nelson also asked to have money spent on assistance to the homeless.

County staff will work the board’s comments and requests into the preliminary budget to develop a recommended budget that will be released in May for review.

Budget hearings and adoption are set for June 8 and 10.