All five Santa Barbara County supervisors remain valid representatives of their districts after the Citizens Independent Redistricting Commission adopted new boundaries in December, according to a report going to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
However, the redistricting may affect individuals who were appointed by supervisors to serve as district representatives on various boards, commissions and committees.
County staff is checking their addresses against the revised boundaries to determine which ones ended up in another district, according to the report prepared by Assistant County Executive Officer Nancy Anderson.
Planning Commissioner Dan Blough, who represents the 5th District, has already said his home is no longer within that district but is now a resident of the 4th District.
The changes, which left two districts looking radically different than they have since 2012, will become effective Thursday — 30 days after the final plan was adopted by the commission.
A majority of the most significant changes, as highlighted by the report, took place in the North County, the most visible being the increase in the geographical size of the 4th District, which expanded eastward, and the shrinking of the 5th District, which contracted to the northwest corner of the county.
Those changes were primarily the result of the western portion of Cuyama Valley shifting from the 5th District into the 1st District and the Guadalupe area being cut from the 3rd District and pasted into the 5th.
Some areas of Santa Maria moved from the 5th District to the 4th.
Carpinteria resident Das Williams represents District 1, Joan Hartmann, who lives in the Santa Ynez Valley, serves District 3 and Santa Maria resident Steve Lavagnino is the supervisor for District 5.
The Lompoc area moved out of the 4th District and became part of the 3rd District, essentially trading representation with Los Alamos, Vandenberg Village and Vandenberg Space Force Base, which moved from the 3rd District into the 4th District.
Garey and Sisquoc areas were also shifted from the 5th to the 4th District.
Orcutt resident Bob Nelson, who just completed his first year on the Board of Supervisors, represents District 4.
On the South Coast, Isla Vista and UC Santa Barbara left the 3rd District to become part of the 2nd District, which is represented by Gregg Hart of Santa Barbara. Eastern Goleta Valley and portions of Santa Barbara shifted from the 2nd to the 1st District.
The projected budget for the redistricting process was $800,000, and costs to date total $262,630. But Anderson noted most consultant fees have yet to be submitted.