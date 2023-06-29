Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors chose to retain the existing goal for reducing greenhouse gas emissions while approving a draft of the revised 2030 Climate Action Plan, a high-level overview of how the county will fight climate change.

The unanimous vote also directed staff to conduct a study of what it will cost the county to implement the plan, provide an inventory of stationary sources of greenhouse gases and refine what would be included in a study of what it would cost residents to implement the plan.

Studying the implementation cost to the county would take six to eight months and is expected to run between $45,000 and $60,000, while the study of the cost to residents would take two to three months and range from $25,000 to $30,000.

