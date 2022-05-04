An appeal of permits allowing construction of a gas station at Lakeview and Orcutt roads was denied for the second time Tuesday, giving the green light to the project opponents say will make traffic even worse at the troublesome intersection.
Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors rejected the appeal and granted approval of the project on a 4-0 vote, with 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino absent.
The appeal was initially filed last year by the Evergreen Shopping Center, located just north of the 0.82-acre site, and its tenant Far Western Liquor after the county zoning administrator approved the project.
That appeal was unanimously rejected by the Planning Commission last October, so the appellants refiled the appeal with the Board of Supervisors.
Lama Fadel plans to build the Orcutt Fueling Center vacant lot where a gas station previously existed until it was closed and razed some 20 years ago.
The new station will consist of a 5,054-square-foot building containing a convenience store and a small leased retail space, four fuel-pump islands positioned at an angle beneath a 2,814-foot canopy, 13 parking spaces, three retention basins and 10,092 square feet of landscaping, with all on-site utility lines placed underground.
Four issues were cited in the appeal — that the plan was inconsistent with both the Land Use Development Code and the Orcutt Community Plan, didn’t comply with underground utility requirements and would generate traffic exceeding the allowed level of service.
Fadel agreed to place utilities underground, and the County Planning and Development Department staff refuted the claims of inconsistency, said traffic mitigations would keep the level of service at the current level and recommended denial of the appeal.
But the main thrust of the appeal was over the increased traffic appellants said would make an already congested intersection even worse and increase hazards for students walking to and from Lakeview Junior High School.
They said the traffic mitigations — prohibiting left turns for two hours during peak morning and evening drive times — would lead to drivers cutting through Spencer’s Fresh Markets and Evergreen Center parking lots to avoid the restrictions.
“We’re not against development — that’s our bread and butter,” said Paul Prather, co-owner of Evergreen Center. “However, we’re against development that penalizes existing businesses who’ve made major investments so that another business can enjoy access and take that access away from our property.”
He said approving the project would represent a “taking” of their access and ease of use of their property.
“We don’t want to go to war with the county, the city [of Santa Maria] and Caltrans,” Prather said. “That is a zero-sum game for us. But we don’t want to be penalized for making major investments in regard to creating a very tax-friendly, job-friendly, service-friendly shopping center that caters to the needs of the local community.”
Brian Tetley, a senior planner with Urban Planning Concepts, representing Fadel, said the traffic is not an issue with the project but a longstanding problem that requires a regional solution.
He asked supervisors to reject the appeal filed by “competitors in the beer and wine industry.”
“The proposal will bring this kind of blighted site back to an operating commercial center is only positive for Orcutt,” Tetley said. “I think any other result would be a detriment to the site and the community.”
Supervisor Bob Nelson, whose 4th District encompasses the site, said the project is consistent with the zoning, noting the property previously contained a gas station.
As far as impacts on a bad intersection, he said he had to listen to the county’s engineers who said the traffic mitigation measures would keep the level of service the same as it is now.
He admitted it might disadvantage the appellants’ businesses but said he didn’t feel the appeal issues rose to the level of denying the project.
“My hope is that it actually drives traffic to Evergreen Shopping Center,” Nelson said.
The other four supervisors agreed with his assessment.
“This is a lightning rod project for a longstanding problem,” Board Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said of the traffic problems at the intersection.