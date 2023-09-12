The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to spend up to $8 million in an effort to return the Santa Maria River to its previous channel and dry out areas of Guadalupe farmland inundated by flooding last winter.

The money will pay for what county staff emphasized is a temporary fix to the river channel shift that washed out portions of West Main Street west of Highway 1 and flooded homes, parkland and part of the city wastewater treatment plant after torrential rains Jan. 9.

“We want to make sure this is clear: This is not a permanent fix,” said Walter Rubalcava, deputy director of water resources. “All this repair contemplated today is temporary and subject to breakouts.”

