Ordinance amendments for selecting the operators for a limited number of cannabis retail storefront operations that was introduced Tuesday by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors earned the support of the only representative of the industry to attend the meeting.
Supervisors voted 4-0, with 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam absent, to approve the first reading of ordinance amendments establishing a procedure that will involve the community from the beginning and will select operators based on merit.
If approved on a second reading, presently set for the Jan. 14 board meeting, the amendments will become effective Feb. 14, said Dennis Bozanich, deputy county executive officer.
It then will likely take a year before potential retail storefront operators will get through the selection process and obtain business licenses and possibly land use permits as well, Bozanich said.
Merso Labs, a cannabis testing company based in Lompoc, is on track to receive its state license this month and its executives are targeting January to begin accepting clients. If everything goes as planned, the lab would become the first such facility in Santa Barbara County and also the first along the Central Coast.
The amendments will replace a previous procedure, never implemented, that would have selected operators for storefront retail sales through a random drawing with a new process that will use a criteria-based scoring sheet and an assessment of an operation’s compatibility with the community.
Devon Wardlow, director of public affairs for Coastal Dispensary, praised the county’s willingness to change direction on the procedure and adopt the merit-based selection process, although she had a suggestion she said will allow local operators to compete on a level field with large corporate operators.
“We’re really pleased they chose the criteria-based process instead of random selection, which would have been a nightmare,” she said after the meeting. “It would have created a total land grab.”
But addressing the board during the meeting, she recommended the financing questions on the criteria-based scoresheet set a threshold of access to capital at $1 million, which she said is what it costs to launch a retail cannabis operation.
“Even if $1 million is what it costs to establish a cannabis business, if you have $1 million and a big company comes in with access to $20 million, it would get more points,” Wardlow explained, adding that a threshold or maximum limit would “ensure local operators have the ability to compete fairly.”
After the meeting, Bozanich said he would consider the suggestion this week as he puts together the scoring sheet that will come back to the board for approval at a future meeting.
The amendments also will eliminate two potential storefront locations that could be anywhere in the county, limiting the total to one in each of five community plan areas, although 1st District Supervisor Das Williams said he would be amenable to keeping one at-large location “in case something comes up we haven’t thought about.”
With the random drawing process eliminated, the retail prequalification fee will change to the cannabis retail application fee of $4,100, which will be nonrefundable and is set to cover the exact costs of staff time to process the paperwork.
“Seems like a bargain,” 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said.
Bozanich said the process will start with meetings to collect community input two months before the county accepts applications, which must include a business operation plan, a neighborhood compatibility plan and the fee.
“The neighborhood compatibility plan refers back to the issues raised at the initial community meetings,” Bozanich said.
If the application is accepted as complete by the County Executive Office and passes the Planning and Development Department’s zoning review, the fee will become nonrefundable.
The application then will be forwarded simultaneously to the business licensing team for a score, which will be weighted at 25%, and a third-party consultant for scoring the business operation plan, for 75% of the total application score.
An aggregate score of 85% will be required for the application, with the neighborhood compatibility plan, to be forwarded to the selection committee.
Applicants then will be ranked by community plan area, weighted at 90% on the neighborhood community plan and 10% on the business license application, then listed by community plan area.
“I’m particularly excited about how it circles around from community meetings at the beginning [to] the neighborhood community plan at the end,” Hartmann said.
The county will notify applicants of their rank, and they will have five days to file a written protest with the County Executive Office.