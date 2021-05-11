Despite objections from cities, chambers of commerce and restaurant owners, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance to allow microenterprise home kitchen operations in a split vote Tuesday.
Supervisors adopted the ordinance that will allow the operations, known as MEHKOs, countywide on a 3-2 vote, with Chairman and 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson and 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino dissenting.
The ordinance will become effective in 30 days.
Lavagnino couldn’t support the ordinance based on what he said would be “layers of enforcement” needed to assure all MEHKOs were operating within regulations, a question of whether they could obtain insurance, and the opinion that few operators would find getting a permit worth the cost as opposed to the mild penalty for not getting one.
He also questioned whether the health permit fees would cover the cost of administering and enforcing the ordinance.
Lars Seifert, director of County Environmental Health Services, told the board the $391 health permit required for a MEHKO would cover the cost of enforcement and scheduled annual inspections.
But Lavagnino was skeptical.
“The main thing for me is this is just not enforceable,” he said. “How would you know if someone is cooking for friends, then collecting [for] it later?”
Nelson said he didn’t know how having MEHKOs operating in residential neighborhoods could not have an environmental impact.
“There’s a potential of up to 30 meals a day [being served], probably within a short window of time,” he said, which would have an impact on traffic.
“We’ve denied projects over less impacts than this,” Nelson added.
Fifteen people spoke during public comment, with seven of them opposed to the ordinance, including Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino, City Councilman Carlos Escobedo, and a number of them involved with MEHKOs in other counties.
Patino expressed concern over MEHKOs dumping grease into the sewage system and the inability for the county to be sure they have backflow valves to prevent contamination of the city’s water supply.
She also said County Environmental Health Services has not dealt with previously reported food vendor violations within the city.
“Our own code enforcement takes care of it because Environmental Health has not responded a number of times,” she said.
Escobedo was concerned about the impact on parking in Santa Maria neighborhoods and asked how the county would keep track of the $50,000 revenue limit on MEHKOs.
Tracy Beard, representing the Solvang Chamber of Commerce, Solvang City Manager Xenia Bradford and Solvang City Councilman Mark Infanti also urged supervisors not to approve the ordinance for many of the same reasons.
Infanti pointed out that Solvang’s code enforcement officers would have to deal with complaints, which would only cost the city money over something it’s getting no revenue from.
County staff pledged to determine which city complaints Environmental Health Services had not responded to and to monitor the program and come back with a report on its operation in a year.
Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann pointed out that MEHKOs would be a benefit to those who “have culinary talents and entrepreneurial spirit” but little resources to get started in the food business, and she noted that women and people of color are among those most affected.
“We talk a lot about equity, and here’s an opportunity to walk the talk,” she said.
Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart said MEHKOs can provide a path to future cooks.
“It could help people make better economic opportunity for themselves,” Hart said.
First District Supervisor Das Williams said he thinks people are “massively overestimating” the competitive edge MEHKOs would have over standard brick-and-mortar restaurants.
“When I buy tamales from someone, it doesn’t mean I go less out to dinner,” he said.