A budget adjustment of $1.8 million to kick-start replacement of the seismically deficient Floradale Avenue bridge west of Lompoc was approved this week by Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, which will likely have to provide another $5 million for the project over the next two fiscal years.

Vegetation already has been cleared away, and MCM Construction of North Highland is scheduled to begin work on the replacement project in May, with completion expected in 2023.

In the meantime, drivers who use Floradale Avenue north of West Central Avenue to reach Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex and Vandenberg Air Force Base may have to deal with one lane of alternating traffic during off-peak periods.

Two lanes will be maintained during peak morning and evening drive times, according to a county staff report.

Supervisors had to approve the funding, award the contract and take related actions this week so construction could begin in May as required by a 2020 agreement with the state and to get as much work done as possible during summer months.

New federal rules for funding such projects require local agencies to pay for work upfront, then get reimbursed as costs are incurred.

Although the total cost of the project is estimated at $16 million, staff expects the county will only have to cough up $6.8 million from the General Fund over the next two fiscal years.

Supervisors hope costs will be fully reimbursed before construction begins on two other bridges, one near Guadalupe and the other near Cuyama, which will be even more costly and have to be funded upfront.

One bridge will replace a low-water crossing on Foothill Road in New Cuyama, with construction estimated at $24 million to begin in 2022 and take two and a half years to complete.

Work to replace the seismically deficient Bonita School Road bridge west of Santa Maria, at an estimated cost of $51 million, is projected to start in 2024 and also take two and a half years to complete.

Floradale Avenue bridge, built in 1969, is considered structurally obsolete, and given the high cost of retrofitting and performing environmental mitigation, the staff decided replacing it would be a better option, according to a report from Chris Sneddon, Public Works Department deputy director for the Transportation Division.

The new 580-foot-long bridge will be located 60 feet west of the existing 521-foot bridge and, with two 12-foot travel lanes and two 8-foot shoulders, will be 18-inches wider at 43.5 feet.

It also will be a better-looking bridge, with a stained tubular bicycle railing and two pilasters at each end. Additionally, stained faux cobblestones and stacked rocks will be stamped into the concrete both inside and outside of the bridge sections and the pilasters.

A separate project is being developed to mitigate impacts to the environment once construction of the new bridge is complete, Sneddon said.