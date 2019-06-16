Several North County educational projects could get a financial boost if grant allocations recommended by staff are approved by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors when it meets Tuesday in Santa Maria.
North County organizations that could receive at least part of the funds they’ve applied for include the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center, Lompoc Unified School District and NatureTrack of Los Olivos, although other groups seeking funds would use them for projects that would benefit the entire county.
Grants would come from the Coastal Resources Enhancement Fund created more than 30 years ago by the Board of Supervisors as part of the conditions of approval for the Point Arguello, Point Pedernales, Santa Ynez Unit, Gaviota Oil Terminal and Molino Gas projects.
The permits for the projects require them to pay fees to CREF for the life of each project to help mitigate environmental impacts created by the projects.
Both the Gaviota Oil Terminal and Molino Gas projects have been dismantled and no longer contribute to CREF, and both the Point Arguello Unit and the Santa Ynez Unit fees were reduced because the facilities ceased production and removed oil from their platform and pipeline facilities when the Plains All-American Pipeline shut down.
Currently, CREF has $254,337 available for general projects, but eight organizations have requested $533,627 in general program grants. Only two of those will receive full funding if the board follows staff’s recommendations.
CREF also has $293,212 available for land acquisition, and one group has applied for just $62,250 for an acquisition project. That project also is recommended for full funding, but part of the grant would come from a separate county fund.
The Dunes Center in Guadalupe applied for $137,075 to help continue its archaeological excavation of the set from Cecil B. DeMille’s epic 1923 silent film “The Ten Commandments,” which was buried in the dunes after filming wrapped up.
An educational display has been created at the Dunes Center using items excavated from the site that are fragile and require costly preservation work to prevent them from crumbling to dust after being exposed to the air.
The staff is recommending an award of $35,430 to help with the excavation, preservation and display costs.
Lompoc Unified School District applied for $125,000 for the Interactive Tidepool Project, which would replace and improve Cabrillo High School Aquarium’s touch tank that allows students of all ages to experience tidepool marine life up-close and personal.
The staff is recommending a grant award of $85,331 toward the project.
NatureTrack, headquartered in Los Olivos, is seeking $13,400 to purchase a new vehicle that will allow the nonprofit organization to expand its field trips to coastal areas for children in kindergarten through 12th grade from throughout the county.
Full funding of the request is recommended by the staff.
Other grant requests and recommended funding include
• $57,152 sought by Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network for equipment to treat ailing seabirds; $36,176 recommended;
• $10,000 requested by Santa Barbara Channelkeeper for educational and operational costs of youth ocean field trips related to Marine Protected Areas; $4,000 is recommended;
• $20,000 sought by the Santa Barbara County Trails Council for planning and research for the Jalama Coastal Trail and Beach Access Project; full funding recommended;
• $166,000 requested by the County Community Services Department for renovating the east end of Lookout Park in Summerland; $60,000 recommended; and,
• $69,250 sought by the city of Goleta for acquisition of a 0.25-acre Mathilda Drive open space parcel to expand the Sperling Preserve; $66,430 recommended from CREF plus $2,820 from the Planning and Development Department fund for acquiring and protecting monarch butterfly habitat.