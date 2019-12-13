A proposal to reduce some fees for using Santa Barbara County park facilities, as well as raise a few and add others, will be considered by the Board of Supervisors when it meets Tuesday in Santa Maria.
Supervisors also will consider proposed amendments to the ordinance regulating the process for obtaining a license for a storefront retail cannabis business, as well as associated fees, and the board’s legislative platform for 2020.
An ordinance amendment proposing a ban on flavored tobacco products that was introduced at the last meeting is slated for final adoption on the administrative agenda of items usually approved together in a single vote.
County staff’s recommended changes to parks use fees are the result of a survey comparing fees the county charges with those charged by the city of Santa Barbara and the counties of San Luis Obispo and Ventura.
Although some fees will drop and others will be charged on fewer days, the increased fees and increased days when others will be charged are expected to bring in an additional $130,000 annually, which will help offset rising operating costs, according to a staff report from the Community Services Department.
Staff is also recommending the board approve allowing the department’s director to adjust cabin, tent, yurt and RV hookup fees annually based on the Consumer Price Index and to offer discounts and promotional fees for those uses during periods of low occupancy.
The recommended changes would lower the Cachuma Lake Recreation Area group camping area reservation fee by 50%, from $30 to $15, although the actual use fee for the Barona Butte and Barona Shores group sites would remain unchanged at $220.
Other Cachuma facilities use fees that are proposed to increase are the annual vehicle permit fee for county residents, which would rise 11% from $90 to $100, and the annual canoe-kayak permit fee, which would increase 33% from $30 to $40, according to the staff report.
Staff is recommending the pool use fee remain the same at $3 but only be charged on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays because pool use rarely reaches capacity on weekdays and collecting fees on weekdays requires having another staff person on duty.
The peak-demand rate of $50 for full-hookup camp sites would be charged on all holidays under the staff recommendation, which would include New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and the day after, and Christmas Day
New “affordable” cabins and yurts are scheduled to become available soon at Jalama Beach, and after reviewing California Coastal Commission guidelines and surveying room costs at area two-star hotels, the staff is recommending fees of $120 per night on weekends and holidays and $90 per night for weekdays.
Those fees represent discounts of 50% and 53%, respectively, off the regular prices for similar accommodations at Jalama Beach, the staff report said.
Annual vehicle permits for Jalama Beach would see the same increase as those for Cachuma Lake, and the group camping area reservation fee for Jalama Beach will also see the same reduction as at Cachuma Lake.
However, the actual group area use fees will remain unchanged at $280 for Abalone Point and $250 for Starfish Cove.
Reservation fees for Cachuma and Jalama are recommended for reduction because the $30 fee was based on a more labor-intensive system than the current Camava online system, and it more closely reflects the cost of the service, the staff report said.
Other recommended fee changes include raising the security deposit for use of the courthouse grounds in Santa Barbara for special events from $1,500 to $5,000 and lowering the Santa Barbara Veterans Memorial Building kitchen use fee from $300 to $150 per day but adding a $35 hourly fee plus new fees of $125 per day and $25 per hour for use by nonprofit groups.