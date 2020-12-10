Santa Barbara County supervisors hear unemployment down from COVID-19 peak in April

Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors got some information about how COVID-19 has affected the local economy, including unemployment and mortgage defaults, in a report delivered Tuesday.

Supervisors have been concerned about the economic impacts of state restrictions, and the report included some of that data gleaned from a number of sources.

For the most part, the report only included statistics from February through October, which doesn’t include impacts from the governor sending most of the state back to the purple tier of disease transmission nor his recent stay-at-home order.

Unemployment dropped to 6.3% in October from its peak of 13.9% in April, but it still hasn’t reached the low of 4.6% reported in February just before the pandemic hit, according to the California Employment Development Department.

Two sectors have fully recovered, and one even added more jobs from April to October than it lost from February through April, according to EDD statistics, but most sectors are looking at recovery rates of 50% or less.

The construction industry lost 800 jobs from February through April, but from April to October it added 1,600 jobs. During the same time periods, the mining and logging industry lost 100 jobs but recovered all 100 of those.

Leisure and hospitality businesses lost the greatest number of jobs at 13,400 and only added back 8,100 of those for a 60% recovery rate.

The trade, transportation and utilities sector lost the second-greatest number of jobs at 3,900 and only returned 1,600 of those for a 41% recovery rate.