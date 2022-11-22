In a special virtual-only meeting Tuesday, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors appointed members to special district boards countywide except for one Santa Maria Valley district where no one applied and six seats in two Cuyama Valley districts.

The appointments were made in cases where no one filed to run for the seats in the Nov. 8 General Election and where the number of those who did file for election did not exceed the number of vacancies.

Appointments were also made to the San Antonio Basin Water District, which extends from near Los Alamos almost to Orcutt but excludes Los Alamos Community Services District, which opted to conduct its own election among landowners to fill two vacancies.

RV storage approved for Preisker Lane site by Santa Maria Planning Commission

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

