Santa Barbara County commercial tenants got another two months of protection from eviction for nonpayment of rent caused by COVID-19 when the Board of Supervisors approved an urgency ordinance to replace the existing one expiring Jan. 31.

The ordinance required a “yes” vote by four-fifths of the board and passed 4-1, with Board Chairman and 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson dissenting.

Nelson said the ordinance would have “a lot of impacts we don’t necessarily see” and he had to weigh a number of instances he had heard about.

Those included the difficulty of bringing an eviction case to court amid COVID-19 restrictions, a commercial landlord whose financing was covered by a retired couple dependent on the income and tenants who wouldn’t talk to landlords about nonpayment of rent because the county ordinance protected them.

“I have not heard of a single landlord not willing to negotiate with a tenant,” he said.

Nelson also said because a lot of commercial tenants have employees, they’re eligible for Paycheck Protection Program loans and other financial assistance not available to landlords.

“At this time, I’m coming down on the side of the landlords,” Nelson said.

Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart, who proposed the ordinance with 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, noted it was needed because the existing ordinance protecting commercial tenants is expiring but the state Legislature has not yet acted on bills that would assist those tenants.

He said concerns raised when the existing ordinance was approved had been addressed in an effort to balance the needs of landlords with tenants.

Ordinance provisions require tenants to give landlords written notice, demonstrate on penalty of perjury that the inability to pay rent is due to COVID-19 and pay 25% of the rent due between Sept. 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021.

Hart noted the ordinance does not absolve tenants of the responsibility to pay all the rent they owe and does not prevent landlords from taking action to collect rents due.

Lavagnino said the Legislature must act to address the “wall of debt and massive evictions that are right around the corner” and said they are working on a plan to spend nearly $2.6 billion in federal relief funds to cover rents, but he did not know if that was residential only or included commercial properties.

“I understand there’s both sides of this coin that landlords also have rights,” Lavagnino said, but added, “I don’t know of one landlord out there that wants to get get rid of a potential business that already has a history and send that person out to the streets and look for whatever new business that might be coming along.”

Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said she appreciated the addition of the perjury clause, and 2nd District Supervisor Das Williams said it was important to require tenants to pay the 25% of rent due.

“We want to help people who need help, but we don’t want people to take advantage of it unjustly,” Williams said.

Hart noted bars and restaurants especially need help because they have been hit hard by the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.

“I think, despite being an imperfect solution, it is a solution that’s needed and important right now,” he said of the ordinance.