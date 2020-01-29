Santa Barbara County supervisors deny appeals, approve wind energy project

Three appeals of the Strauss Wind Energy Project conditional use permit and variance granted Nov. 20, 2019, by the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission were denied Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors.

On a 4-0-1 vote, with 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam absent, the board denied the appeals and granted de novo approval of the project southwest of Lompoc but added a new condition and expanded another to meet some of the concerns raised by appellants and shared by supervisors.

Condition 16 was expanded to require the Planning and Development Department director to submit an annual report to the Planning Commission on the impact mitigation program for the rare Gaviota tarplant for five years after the turbines become operational.

A new condition, No. 103, specifies that in the final siting of the turbines that two of them not be located any closer to the home at 4026 San Miguelito Road than a previously approved plan in order to mitigate noise and vibration impacts on the residents.

About 25 residents and representatives of nonprofit organizations spoke both in favor and in opposition to the project.