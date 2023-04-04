 Skip to main content
Santa Barbara County supervisors choose to provide nonexclusive ambulance services

After a four-year process to choose an ambulance service provider for Santa Barbara County, the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday chose to reject a recommendation to give the contract to AMR and move to a nonexclusive ambulance system with Santa Barbara County Fire Department taking charge of the service.

In a unanimous vote, supervisors directed staff to come up with amendments to the emergency medical services plan and county code to implement nonexclusive ambulance service using a permit system and to move the Local Emergency Medical Services Agency from the Public Health Department to the Fire Department's jurisdiction.

