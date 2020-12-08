Santa Barbara County supervisors ask that governor pull Tri-Counties from So Cal region

Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to send a letter to the governor asking for the Tri-Counties area to be separated from the Southern California region where a new stay-at-home order and other restrictions were implemented Sunday night.

The letter asks the governor to sever Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties from the region after three weeks if their availability of intensive care unit beds is 15% or more, which would relieve them of the stay-at-home order and restrictions on businesses.

County staff told supervisors said Ventura County supervisors approved a similar letter Tuesday morning and San Luis Obispo County is also sending a similar letter to the governor.

Another letter with the same request is being sent to the state’s public health officer from the directors of the public health departments and the public health officers from all three counties, staff said.

Although authorizing the letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom was a staff-recommended action, the decision came after supervisors heard nearly 40 residents urging them to ask for the severance, demand the order be lifted or even openly defy the order.

Public speakers included restaurant owners who said their businesses can’t survive on carry-out and delivery orders, including one who said he has already laid off 80% of his employees.

Speakers said the restrictions are forcing small businesses to shut down permanently or file bankruptcy while allowing large chain stores to continue to do business, and they called the governor’s order draconian, irrational and unconstitutional.