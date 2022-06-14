A $1.41 billion budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year was approved Tuesday by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors after a last-minute allocation to a mental health program in Santa Maria.
Supervisors voted to approve the recommended budget with the caveat that a discussion be held in the fall about spending American Rescue Plan Act and Proposition 172 funds to field a new co-response team and provide a community resource officer for the North County.
While a Santa Ynez Valley Senior Citizens Foundation spokesperson said the Meals on Wheels service there is facing a crisis and might need to shut down without an infusion of $65,000, the board did not meet that request.
But supervisors did agree to provide $200,000 to support Growing Grounds Farm, which provides a therapeutic program in Santa Maria to people suffering from mental health problems.
Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson cast the “no” vote in the 4-1 decision because money for the co-response team and resource officer was not included in the staff-recommended budget.
He also dissented because the rest of the board would not agree to allocate funds for the team and officer from the county’s share of the Proposition 172 statewide half-cent sales tax dedicated to supporting public safety.
“I’ll be collegial in my dissent,” Nelson said prior to the vote. “There are some fundamental inequities in this budget that I cannot accept.”
Nelson pointed out the South Coast has community resource officers and two co-response teams, each of which consists of a specially trained sheriff’s deputy paired with a member of the Behavioral Wellness Department staff who respond when someone is reportedly in a mental health crisis.
But the North County has only one co-response team, so the service there is not available as many hours and days a week as it is on the South Coast.
“If you’re going to be in a [mental health] crisis in the North County, it better not be on a Thursday afternoon,” Nelson said, referring to a time when the co-response team is not available.
Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart was critical of Nelson’s request coming at the budget hearing and said the board should wait until negotiations are concluded on contracts to provide law enforcement to cities like Solvang and Buellton.
“It just feels to me like we could have had this discussion a couple of months ago,” Hart said.
Nelson said he brought up the co-response team and community resource officer in the budget workshops but was told funding those could be considered in the budget hearing.
'Candy store' funding
The resource officer and co-response team were left unfunded, but supervisors agreed to 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino’s request to provide Growing Grounds Farm with $200,000, which they allocated from $419,200 set aside as a reserve for “emerging issues.”
First District Supervisor Das Williams was critical of Lavagnino’s last-minute request as a return to the formerly used “candy store” system that saw a line of nonprofit groups coming to the board, hat in hand, asking for money.
“If we’re going to change the rules this one time, then we should all get a crack at it,” Williams said of the reserve funds.
Since Growing Grounds is in Nelson’s district, not Lavagnino’s, the two said they would share that allocation, with the remaining $219,200 divided among the 1st, 2nd and 3rd districts to fulfill nonprofit requests that had not been granted.
County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato said the supervisors should formally bring those requests to the board for approval as administrative items.
That may be 3rd District Supervisor and Board Chair Joan Hartmann’s pathway to support Santa Ynez Valley Meals on Wheels, for which she wanted funds allocated because “their need is now.”
Pam Nico, chief executive officer of the Santa Ynez Valley Senior Citizens Foundation, which provides Meals on Wheels through the Buellton Senior Center, told the board that service is in crisis.
As an example, she said, two weeks ago the foundation was paying $200 per day for milk and now is paying $800 per day.
Nico asked the board to allocate $65,000 to sustain the service that provides food to 420 seniors, 350 of whom are unable to pay anything toward the cost of their meals.
“That’s the number we have to feed,” she said, adding “they have no other alternative than us.”
In May, supervisors left the Santa Ynez Valley Meals on Wheels program in jeopardy when they denied the program money from Community Development Block Grant funds, and the money requested Tuesday was not included in the final vote.