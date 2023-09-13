Kristine Schmidt, currently serving as the assistant city manager for
Goleta, has been appointed the new director of human resources for the County of Santa Barbara.
Schmidt will succeed Maria Elena De Guevara, who will retire from the position in January 2024. Schmidt's selection comes after an extensive nationwide search to find the ideal candidate, she will assume her new role on Jan. 2.
A message announcing the
Santa Barbara County board of supervisors approval of Schmidt's appointment highlights the wealth of experience in human resources, particularly in local government settings, she will bring to her new position.
Schmidt said that she is honored by the appointment to become county director of human resources, and that she looks forward to helping attract, develop, and retain top talent.
"It is a privilege to serve this community, and I am committed to fostering a work environment that values employees and promotes their growth and well-being," Schmidt said.
Schmidt has been the assistant city manager for Goleta since 2019. Before that she held various positions in human resources, employee relations, and administrative services for the City of Santa Barbara from 1997 to 2019.
In addition to her extensive professional background, Schmidt holds a juris doctorate from the
Santa Barbara College of Law, further enhancing her qualifications for her new role.
Inaugural Hancock Honors event celebrates community leaders Saturday night | Photos
The 2023 Hancock Honors ceremony was held Saturday evening inside the new 350-seat recital hall in the Fine Arts Complex at Allan Hancock College.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
2023 Hancock Honors
recipient Ann Foxworthy Lewellen and Allan Hancock College President Kevin G. Walthers embrace on stage at the Fine Arts Complex recital hall.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Patricia Rice, left, and Allan Hancock College President Kevin G. Walthers, right, unveil the dedication plaque naming the new Boyd Concert Hall after Patricia Jean Boyd Saturday in the new Fine Arts Complex at the Santa Maria campus.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
2023 Hancock Honoree Tommy Soulati Shepherd, left, and
Hancock President Kevin G. Walthers pose on stage in the new Boyd Concert Hall at Allan Hancock College.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Patricia Rice, accepts the 2023 Hancock Honor award on behalf of Patricia Jean Boyd Saturday at Allan Hancock College.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
2023 Hancock Honoree Ann Foxworthy Lewellen and College President Kevin G. Walthers pose on stage on the new Boyd Concert Hall inside the Fine Arts Complex at Allan Hancock College.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
2023 Hancock Honoree Ann Foxworthy Lewellen speaks to audience members Saturday after receiving recognition for her contributions to theatre, art, and education at Allan Hancock College.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Hancock Foundation Board of Directors member Susan Appel hosted the 2023 Hancock Honors ceremony inside the Fine Arts Complex at Allan Hancock College.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Hancock student Edella Westerfield sang Blue Skies at the conclusion of the 2023 Hancock Honors celebration inside Boyd Concert Hall at Allan Hancock College.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Allan Hancock professor Nichole Dechaine performed an opera piece during opening ceremonies of the 2023 Hancock Honors celebration Saturday inside the Fine Arts Complex.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
The 2023 Hancock Honors celebration took place at the Fine Arts Complex Plaza and featured digital interactive art installations, live art production, and music by the San Francisco-based Jazz Mafia.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Hancock Honoree Tommy Soulati Shepherd, far right, and his family pose outside the Fine Arts Complex Plaza during a celebration event Saturday at Allan Hancock College.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Guests pose Saturday at the Fine Arts Complex Plaza during the 2023 Hancock Honors celebration at Allan Hancock College.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Guests enjoy drinks and food at the Fine Arts Complex Plaza during the 2023 Hancock Honors celebration Saturday at Allan Hancock College.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
San Francisco-based band Jazz Mafia performed live Saturday outside the Fine Arts Complex during the 2023 Hancock Honors celebration event at Allan Hancock College.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Grammy Award winner and 2023 Hancock Honoree Tommy Soulati Shepherd performs Saturday night at the Fine Arts Complex Plaza at Allan Hancock College.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Grammy Award winner and 2023 Hancock Honoree Tommy Soulati Shepherd performs Saturday night with his son and Jazz Mafia outside the Fine Arts Complex at Allan Hancock College.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor
Guests cheer and applaud Saturday night to live performances during the 2023 Hancock Honors celebration at the Fine Arts Complex Plaza at Allan Hancock College.
Randy De La Peña, Contributor