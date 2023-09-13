KristineSchmidt.JPG

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has approved the appointment of Kristine Schmidt as the new Director of Human Resources.

 Contributed, County of Santa Barbara

Kristine Schmidt, currently serving as the assistant city manager for Goleta, has been appointed the new director of human resources for the County of Santa Barbara.

Schmidt will succeed Maria Elena De Guevara, who will retire from the position in January 2024. Schmidt's selection comes after an extensive nationwide search to find the ideal candidate, she will assume her new role on Jan. 2.

A message announcing the Santa Barbara County board of supervisors approval of Schmidt's appointment highlights the wealth of experience in human resources, particularly in local government settings, she will bring to her new position.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0