Members of the Black community in Santa Barbara County thanked the Board of Supervisors for approving a resolution recognizing Sunday as Juneteenth Independence Day and promoted celebrations taking place Saturday in Lompoc, Solvang and Santa Barbara.
But after the board passed the resolution in a special meeting Wednesday, one speaker said the county must do more to end ongoing discrimination, promote equality and erase the trauma of injustice that lingers from the days of slavery in America.
Christina Dawson, speaking for Collective Cultures Creating Change, also known as C4, in Lompoc, said Juneteenth represents delayed justice and discrimination in housing, incarceration of Black people and a lack of investment in Black communities.
“So C4 believes that history of Juneteenth and that celebrating this holiday can bring America closer to truly furthering its ideas of freedom and equality for all,” Dawson said. “We must take inventory of our history so that the past does not repeat itself.”
Vashti Tameka Wilson of Madi’s Treasure Box, which is presenting the Santa Ynez Valley Juneteenth celebration, charged supervisors with a mandate to create something that will circumvent those injustices and make them right.
“I’m deeply appreciative of the proclamations being given,” Wilson said. “But I also think it must be coupled with action.
“And so we have recognized an injustice, we proclaim that it was an injustice and there has been generational trauma impacted on the Black community because of these injustices,” she continued.
“But now we also need to couple that with funding. We need to couple that with programs that are in place to ensure that those injustices will be made new.”
Supervisors respond
Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart noted the county has established an equity fund and is working with organizations all across the county to foster equality and social justice, but he agreed the county needs to do more.
“Every time we have this kind of an opportunity to bring people together, it reminds us that there is a lot of work to do,” Hart said. “It’s important, critical to the justice and equity that we all deserve in the United States.”
Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino agreed with Hart.
“I just want folks to know that we’re all united on this board, whether north or south,” Lavagnino said. “That call to action is being heard. We’re moving in that direction.”
Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson admitted that he hadn’t known much about Juneteenth and its history but had recently educated himself about its origins and what it represents and is looking forward to learning more at the celebrations.
Board Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann echoed fellow board members’ comments.
“This board and this county is united in trying to redress the grievances of the past,” Hartmann said, noting the board has adopted a statement of commitment to that effect. “It’s a fundamental commitment of the county.”
She also said the staff is looking at the county employment structure to improve treatment of employees as well as job applicants, and she reflected on the meaning of Juneteenth.
“Certainly it means celebrating freedom,” she said. “Certainly it means remembering the past and slavery and the legacy that continues from that time. We have to wrestle with that.”
History noted
As noted in the resolution, between 1619 and 1801, hundreds of thousands of Africans were captured, brought to America and forced into slavery — “brutalized, humiliated, dehumanized, stripped of their names and heritage, and torn apart from family members when sold at auction under the cruelest of public spectacles.”
Although President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation freeing the slaves in 1863, and the 13th Amendment abolishing slavery was passed in 1865, landowners in Texas continued to hold people of African descent as slaves.
Juneteenth marks the arrival of 2,000 Union troops in Galveston Bay, Texas, on June 19, 1865, to declare 250,000 enslaved Black people were free by executive decree, and many Blacks refer to it as Freedom Day.
The resolution goes on to note that after passage of the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments, racial discrimination and segregation continued through so-called Jim Crow laws, and the effects and legacy of slavery and those laws continue to reverberate in America today.
It also points out in 1979 Texas became the first state to declare Juneteenth a holiday, and a law passed by Congress in June 2021, signed into law by President Joe Biden on June 17, 2021, established it as a national holiday.