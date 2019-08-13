Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann will meet with constituents during local office hours in four communities — Guadalupe, Mission Hills, Solvang and Los Alamos.
Constituent office hours on Thursday, Aug. 22, will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the Little House by the Park, 4681 11th St., in Guadalupe and 2 to 4 p.m. at Mission Hills Community Service District office at 1550 Burton Mesa Road.
Then on Wednesday, Aug. 28, Hartmann will be at her mid-county office at 1745 Mission Drive in Solvang from noon to 2 p.m. and at Bedford Winery Patio at 448 Bell St. in Los Alamos from 3 to 5 p.m.
Appointments are not required, as drop-ins are welcome, said a spokesman for her office.
Hartmann said she wants to speak with residents, students, community leaders and business owners about community vitality ideas and upcoming projects and to hear concerns and answer questions residents have regarding local issues.
For more information, call Hartmann’s office at 805-568-8006 or 805-568-2192.