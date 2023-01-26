Santa Barbara County sustained an estimated $150 million in damage and costs from the recent series of major storms that inundated the area, although the impacts were still being assessed, according to a report delivered Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors.

But some positive news was also reported, and kudos were handed out to elected officials, government workers, private contractors and the National Guard.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

