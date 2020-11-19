Santa Barbara County starts moving again on stalled plan to help ag tourism

The wheels will start turning soon on a long-awaited project to help Santa Barbara County farmers develop agricultural tourism activities that could provide more stable revenue and keep their farms viable.

With a unanimous vote Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors gave the Planning and Development Department staff the green light to get rolling again on the agricultural tiered permitting project that’s been stalled by other work.

Supervisors also added to the list of activities that farmers could get approval for through a streamlined permit process and approved a budget transfer to cover the cost of getting the project back on the road.

“We are an agricultural county,” said Supervisor Joan Hartmann, whose 3rd District contains much of the county’s agricultural land. “It’s our largest economic sector; I think it’s $2.6 billion every year.

“But it’s a really hard industry to have consistency,” she continued. “And I think we want to preserve agriculture in our county and want, I believe, to create more options for agriculturists to have more stability in their income stream.