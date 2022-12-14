During the 10th annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down in October, almost 400 veterans received access to vital services, including clothing, housing assistance, legal aid, mental health counseling and medical care, according to a report issued by the office of 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino.

At the one-day event at the Santa Maria Fairpark on Oct. 15, veterans had access to around 100 different services.

Of the 389 veterans in attendance, there were 44 women. Of those attending, 101 classified themselves as homeless, including eight women, according to Lavagnino, who founded the event and is aided by coordinator Sandy Agalos and a volunteer committee of about 100 people. No taxpayer funds are used for Stand Down.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0