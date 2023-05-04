Waste Management solid waste and recycling wheelers await pickup by the company in Solvang, which along with Guadalupe contract for its services. The company has also served unincorporated areas of northern Santa Barbara County, but MarBorg Industries is vying to take over that territory.
Derek Carlson, representing family-owned MarBorg Industries, addresses the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on the company's bid to provide solid waste collection services in the North County in this screen shot from CSBTV's live stream of Tuesday's meeting.
A map provided by the Santa Barbara County Resource Recovery & Waste Management Division shows the zones of solid waste collection services for the unincorporated areas. MarBorg Industries has submitted a proposal to provide those services in zones 4 and 5, shown in purple and pink.
A MarBorg Industries employee delivers portable toilets to River Park in Lompoc for use at a homeless triage center being set up in September 2018. The company, which also provides storage containers, construction site offices, temporary fencing, septic services and more, is vying to provide solid waste collection services to unincorporated northern Santa Barbara County areas.
Mike Hodgson, Staff
A Santa Barbara County ordinance amendment that would eliminate the current requirement for a minimum of two solid waste disposal companies servicing unincorporated areas received unanimous preliminary approval this week by the Board of Supervisors.
The amendment that would allow just one company to haul solid waste from all unincorporated areas will return to the board May 9 for final adoption before it becomes effective.
A minimum of two haulers is required by a County Code ordinance adopted by the Board of Supervisors in 2010, according to a report by Leslie Robinson, program manager for the Resource Recovery & Waste Management Division of the Public Works Department.
But after the county issued a request for proposals to provide solid waste service to the North County zones 4 and 5, which had been serviced by Waste Management, one of the top two proposals submitted came from MarBorg Industries.
MarBorg currently has the solid waste contract for the South Coast/Cuyama Valley zones 1, 2 and 3 and provides solid waste services to the cities of Goleta, Santa Barbara and Buellton, Robinson said.
Waste Management provides solid waste services to Solvang and Guadalupe, she said, while Carpinteria is served by E.J. Harrison.
In order for county staff to continue considering MarBorg’s proposal and negotiate with the company, the ordinance requiring at least two haulers had to be changed to allow only one.
County staff and the board made it clear that approving the ordinance amendment was not a vote to award the contract to MarBorg.
Speaking for the family-owned company, Derek Carlson said in six of the last eight solid waste hauling customer service surveys, MarBorg had been rated No. 1.
“Today we have the opportunity to bring that level of top-notch customer service to North County residents, along with reduced pricing, improved services, increased diversion and a coordinated effort throughout the entire county of Santa Barbara in our solid waste services,” Carlson said.
In her staff report, Robinson said the current ordinance was adopted for the purpose of maintaining “a competitive environment and [to] motivate the county’s haulers to offer new and expanded services.”
However, 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said she believes that ordinance was based on a “flawed premise,” noting that once a company obtains the contract for an area, there is really no competition.
“This is an opportunity, I think, to correct a flawed ordinance,” she said.
Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson agreed, and while he said customers served by Waste Management “did take a hit on rates,” which he said rose 30% to 40% for residences and doubled for commercial accounts, he complimented the company on its improvement in services.
“This is not a reflection on Waste Management,” Nelson said, but rather an effort to get the best service at the lowest rates.
Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said his two biggest concerns are cost to consumers and customer service.
But he said he was also worried about creating “small islands” of service in cities like Guadalupe, which contracts with Waste Management, but he said staff had assured him that was not an issue.
MarBorg would service entire county if chosen for northern area contract