A Santa Barbara County ordinance amendment that would eliminate the current requirement for a minimum of two solid waste disposal companies servicing unincorporated areas received unanimous preliminary approval this week by the Board of Supervisors.

The amendment that would allow just one company to haul solid waste from all unincorporated areas will return to the board May 9 for final adoption before it becomes effective.

A minimum of two haulers is required by a County Code ordinance adopted by the Board of Supervisors in 2010, according to a report by Leslie Robinson, program manager for the Resource Recovery & Waste Management Division of the Public Works Department.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

