Santa Barbara County is looking for public input for its Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan as part of its update to improve disaster preparedness and reduce or eliminate risks to community, life and property, a county spokesman said.

The update will identify local hazards and measures to reduce the associated risks, like creating fire safety setbacks to reduce the potential for a fire to spread, the spokesman said.

Residents can help identify risks in their communities by taking a brief survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/CountyHMP, which can be done anonymously, and includes questions regarding experiences with local hazards and threats as well as potential mitigation measures and the most effective ways to alert the public during an emergency.

The Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan was last published in 2017, and updates are required every five years.

Updates are prepared in coordination with the county’s eight cities, unincorporated communities, water and fire districts and county public safety departments with review and support from state and federal emergency management agencies.

County officials plan to gather public input for 12 months and will conduct public workshops periodically into early next year before publishing the next update later in 2022.

For more information about the project, how to get involved and to sign up for updates, visit https://readysbc.org/2021/03/19/2022mjhmpupdate/.

More information is also available by calling the County Office of Emergency Management at 805-681-5526.