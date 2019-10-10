American Medical Response will continue to provide ambulance service to Santa Barbara County for the next three years while the county seeks proposals for providing improved services at lower costs.
The decision by the Board of Supervisors to request proposals rejected the staff’s recommendation to negotiate another 15-year contract with AMR, but it authorized staff to negotiate a three-year extension of the current contract to give the county time to complete the RFP process.
Supervisors pointed out the unanimous decision was not made because the county is receiving substandard service.
In fact, an analysis of the county’s emergency medical services found it to be above average.
“I can tell you that our system excels,” said Dr. Angelo Salvucci, medical director for emergency medical services, attributing that to the county’s long-term relationship with AMR. “We have systems of care that are envied by most. … Our clinical systems are excellent.”
AMR has provided emergency services to the county since about 1980 through contract renegotiations, which are legally allowed without a competitive bidding process.
But the analysis offered 23 initiatives to improve services and reduce costs, all of which could be implemented through AMR without a competitive bid process.
Weighing benefits and risks, as well as the extended time and cost involved in requesting proposals, the Local Emergency Medical Services Agency recommended the board approve a renegotiation with AMR.
However, supervisors saw that as a problem, even though they were not dissatisfied with AMR.
“For me, I don’t see how in the heck you go over 40 years without a competitive bid,” said 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam. “It would be irresponsible of me as an elected official to not allow a bid.”
First District Supervisor Das Williams agreed: “We do not have a mediocre service, currently. … But I don’t think we have a good system for participation.”
Williams was referring to those termed “frequent fliers” who repeatedly call 911 for lower-priority issues like intoxication that result in fire departments as well as ambulances responding to take them to an emergency room but never pay for the costs.
“I don’t think it’s a good system for cost or rational allocation of resources,” he said. “I just refuse to believe that somebody can’t come up with a better system. We only get to do this every 15 years. I don’t want to wait another 15 years for a better system.”
Williams also listed some things he would like to see in any service, including assigning a triage nurse to the dispatch center to determine the response to calls, lowering costs with an option for lower levels of incident response and using excess revenue to reduce response times and add services like a detoxification center.
But he said a red flag in any proposal would be a reduction in the current staffing.
Having the county request proposals was supported not only by all the county’s fire chiefs but also the unions representing the various agencies’ firefighters.
They asked that the fire services be allowed to bid for providing the service, which they said would improve services to high-risk individuals, increase the number of firefighter paramedics and provide for revenues to be reinvested in the system.