Santa Barbara County is doing a rush job on an application for a highly competitive $833,000 state grant to develop a mobile farmworker resource center, although one county supervisor would prefer to create one without being tied to the state’s apron strings.

The Board of Supervisors this week voted 4-1, with 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino dissenting, to apply for one of only three of the grants that will be awarded among the 22 counties that could apply for the funds made available through Assembly Bill 941, signed into law in September 2021.

The program divides the state into two regions, and Santa Barbara County is in Region 2 with nine other counties. One grant will be awarded to the top applicant in each region, with the third grant going to the second-best application, regardless of which region it’s from.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley.

