Fiber optic lines will connect the Santa Maria area to Kern County as part of California’s Golden State Network Middle-Mile Broadband Initiative first phase, but Santa Maria Valley is not included and Highway 154 was cut from even the unfunded second phase due to expense, according to a report to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

While providing a broadband connection along Highway 166 will provide greater resiliency for the North County in the event of disaster, cutting the Highway 154 connection leaves the South Coast particularly vulnerable.

“The good news is that we advocated for fiber optics along Highway 166, and that has been a real positive thing for our county, because what it does is … it gives us an east-west path through the county that goes basically from, you know, the western end of our county all the way in to Kern County,” Chris Chirgwin, chief information officer for the Information Technology Department, told supervisors last week.

