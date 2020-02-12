You are the owner of this article.
Santa Barbara County says poll workers ‘desperately needed’
Santa Barbara County says poll workers ‘desperately needed’

From the Feb 12 recap: Santa Maria news you may have missed today series
Poll workers are desperately needed in Santa Barbara County for the March 3 Presidential Primary Election, and training for the volunteer positions is scheduled to start Tuesday.

Joseph Holland, county clerk-recorder-assessor and registrar of voters, said 26 volunteers are needed to serve as clerks in South County, and even more are needed throughout the county as back-up workers in case of last-minute cancellations.

Holland said community participation is key to staffing the nearly 170 precinct boards for the election.

“Poll workers are on the frontline of democracy; without them voting does not happen,” he said.

Each polling place has one or more precinct boards composed of one inspector and two to four clerks as well as a coordinator and, if needed, a traffic clerk.

Volunteers receive a stipend of $180 to $240 to work at a polling place on election day and to attend training.

To qualify as a poll worker, a volunteer must be a registered voter in California or lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the United States who, except for a lack of U.S. citizenship, would otherwise be eligible to register to vote.

In addition, a volunteer must be able to follow written and verbal instructions, attend a mandatory training class and be available to serve from about 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 3.

For more information, visit http://sbcassessor.com/Elections/Pollworker.aspx.

To sign up, call toll-free 844-259-0348 or, for the Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Ynez areas, email smpolls@co.santa-barbara.ca.us.

This report was compiled by Mike Hodgson, associate editor for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. He can be reached at mhodgson@leecentralcoastnews.com.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

