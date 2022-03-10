As the drought drags on and climate change is expected to make wet years fewer and farther between, the prognosis for Santa Barbara County’s water supply future is “grim,” as one county supervisor put it.
But there may be hope for a better outcome if the use of recycled water expands, residents become more conscientious about conserving water and either of two desalination projects move from a wishful dreaming state to reality.
The Board of Supervisors declared a drought emergency last July; two local jurisdictions — Solvang and Carpinteria — have declared Stage 2 drought conditions and enacted mandatory water conservation measures.
Matt Young, the County Water Agency manager, on Tuesday gave the Board of Supervisors a report that indicated things aren’t getting any better.
Rainfall has diminished, reservoirs are falling, groundwater is declining and deliveries of state water are a fraction of purveyors’ allocations.
“We had one of the wettest Decembers on record, only to be followed by a completely dry January and February,” Young said, subsequently presenting a graph depicting average rainfall at Gibraltar Reservoir for the last 100 years. “You can see we’re at the lowest 10-year average in recorded history.”
Countywide, 40% of the water supply comes from groundwater, with Cachuma Lake making up 26%, state water accounting for 14% and other surface water providing 10% of the total.
The rest comes from desalination and other purchased supplies at 4% each and recycled water at just 2%.
But Young noted that each water purveyor has its own mix of those sources.
“So while we may be in an extended drought, how the drought impacts county residents depends on where they live and the specific water portfolio held by their purveyor,” he said.
Groundwater basins, which supply the largest portion of the county’s water supply, are steadily being drawn down without the heavy precipitation needed to recharge them.
“Currently, portions of some basins in the county are at or near historic lows,” Young said, with some Cuyama Valley residents reporting severe drops in their well levels.
“Cuyama, Santa Ynez and San Antonio basins all have identified significant depletion, not only since 2011 but also in 2021,” he said.
Surface reservoirs are faring no better, with Cachuma Lake currently holding just 47% of its 192,978 acre-foot capacity.
Young said nearly all Cachuma’s current water is allocated to Cachuma member units, downstream water rights and releases to provide water flow for fish.
Gibraltar Reservoir, which sits farther up the Santa Ynez River and provides water to Santa Barbara, is holding just over 58% of its 4,693 acre-foot capacity.
An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons, or enough to meet the average yearly water needs of about six people in most urban settings.
Twitchell Reservoir, which provides no water directly to consumers but does serve to recharge the Santa Maria Valley Groundwater Basin, is holding no water at all.
County water purveyors have subscribed to 45,000 acre-feet of state water, but this year, they are only receiving 15% of their allocations, and Young said the director of the State Water Resources Board indicated those deliveries may be cut even further.
“That’s the difficulty with the State Water Project … in drought years, like this year, the water’s not available, and in years when there is a lot of rain and snowpack, there’s plenty of water coming our way,” noted 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson. He said that’s why it’s so important for the county develop drought-resistant sources.
Those options include treating wastewater to a level where it can be used for irrigation, injected into groundwater or even to the point where it can be used as directly potable water.
But Young said the county is exploring two possible regional solutions and is in early discussions with San Luis Obispo County about building a desalination plant to serve both counties.
The county is also discussing the possibility of becoming a partner with Vandenberg Space Force Base in a pilot program involving offshore desalination.
“It’s exciting new technology, but it’s unproven,” Young said, explaining an offshore buoy would desalinate seawater and discharge the brine, then send the potable water ashore.
If the process is proven feasible, it could be expanded to be a regional source of water.